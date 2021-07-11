Wet, windy weather ahead today, showers and storms possible through the week

The Miami Valley will see a wet and windy Sunday, followed by more showers and storms through the week, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Showers and a thunderstorm are likely before 11 a.m., then we will see chances of showers or a storm between 11 a.m. and noon. In the afternoon and evening, the chances of rain are low. We may see some wind today, with speeds reaching up to 11 mph, the NWS said. Temperatures will hover between 70 and 80 degrees today.
Tonight, we may see more showers and storms, particularly after 10 p.m. The showers and storms will continue into Monday morning, the NWS said.
During the day, the area will mostly see showers, but a thunderstorm could not be ruled out. The area may see more wind. The showers and storms will continue into the evening and taper off around 2 a.m. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 83 degrees and 70 degrees, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, the area may see showers before 8 a.m., then showers and storms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. The chances of showers and storms will increase after 2 p.m. and into the evening. The NWS reported we may see some sun Tuesday, however showers and storms are possible all day.
Temperatures on Tuesday will range between 81 degrees and 68 degrees, the NWS said.