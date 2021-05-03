Week begins with wet, windy weather; thunderstorms may bring hail overnight

Rain will last through the evening and thunderstorms are likely after midnight, the NWS said. Winds may die down slightly, reaching between six and nine mph overnight. Lows in the evening will drop to about 63 degrees.

Tomorrow, the rain and thunderstorms will last until about 2 p.m., the NWS said. The wind will likely die down and temperatures will remain warm during the day, reaching highs about 74 degrees. Overnight, temperatures could drop below 50 degrees.