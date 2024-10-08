Weather Service officials: Hurricane Milton remnants won’t impact Miami Valley

A few weeks ago, Hurricane Helene’s remnants left behind fallen trees, limbs and brush with power outages and damaged signs from storms and heavy wind gusts.

The remnants left nearly 115,000 utility customers without power on Sept. 27 with some power outages extended for some areas until at least Sept. 30.

The NWS had issued a high wind warning for gusts between 45 and 55 mph with 50 mph wind gusts possible. Gusts were reported as high as 62 mph in Springboro and Dayton, the NWS reported.

For the first time since its launch in May, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Ohio Traveler Alert System was activated by the high wind warning at the end of September.

Hurricane Helene remnants may have left their mark, but Hurricane Milton isn’t expected to have an impact on the Miami Valley.

“A small chance of rain may return this weekend, but a drier than normal pattern is expected through at least the middle of the month,” the NWS said.