Winds brutal today; even colder Sunday before Thanksgiving warmup

Weather
By
37 minutes ago

Today will be blustery but sunny and dry as weekend temperatures remain well below normal before a slight rebound for Thanksgiving week.

The high temperature will be just above freezing today in the lower to middle 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wind gusts as high as 29 mph will contribute to expected wind chills in the low 20s, which is the “feels like” temperature.

Clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, which will bring the chance for snow showers tonight for some parts of the region to the north.

Skies overnight will be mostly cloudy before gradually clearing, with the overnight low around 15 degrees. The lows overnight in the early Sunday hours will be the lowest of the new week. The wind from the west will be 11 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 29 mph, according to the NWS.

Sunday will be sunny but colder with a high below freezing, around 30 degrees. This is 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A warming trend will start in time for Thanksgiving week.

The high temperature Monday will be in the mid-40s, with temperatures pushing into the 50s through Thanksgiving Day for near normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday night with a chance for rain and snow on Friday, which is expected to be cooler with a high in the mid-40s, according to forecast models.

