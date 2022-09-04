WEATHER HEADLINE

Today has an 80% chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high of the day will be 81 degrees.
Sunday has a chance for constant showers and storms, with heavy rainfall remaining the primary threat, NWS said.
Sunday night will likely involve even more rain showers with a chance of a thunderstorm. Despite the possible wet conditions, skies will be mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 68 degrees.
Labor Day will have an 80% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The high of the day will be 79 degrees.
The evening and overnight may see storms and precipitation yet again. The low will be 67 degrees.
Tuesday brings additional rain storms with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees.
A mostly cloudy night is expected, however, there’s a chance of showers with a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. The low will be 64 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny but there’s a slight chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. The high of the day is 82 degrees.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. There’s a slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m.
The overnight low falls around 64 degrees.
About the Author