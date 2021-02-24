Warmer, windy with chance of rain today

Today we will see a weak weather system that will bring a slight chance of rain starting just after dawn, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise, today will be partly sunny and windy, with highs near 47 degrees and gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance for rain will end this afternoon as clouds increase going into nighttime.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip down to around 27 degrees.
After dawn on Thursday, clouds will quickly decrease for mostly sunny skies as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees.
Thursday night, temperatures will again fall below freezing to a low of around 24 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Friday we will again see clouds increase for mostly cloudy skies, and beginning a few hours before sunset a slight chance rain, which will continue throughout the night.
Temperatures will rise to around 43 degrees during the day, but isn’t expected to fall below freezing overnight with a low around 35 degrees.