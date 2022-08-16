Warm with low rain chances in afternoon today, tomorrow

Today will be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs around 8 degrees.

Overnight, the slight chance of rain will drop away soon after dark, and it will be a partly cloudy night, up until a few hours before dawn on Wednesday, which clouds will start to decrease. Nighttime temperatures will be cool, with a low around 62 degrees.