Warm with cloudy skies gradually clearing today; Temps rise higher later this week

Weather
By
Updated 56 minutes ago
X

Temperatures will be above normal before trending even higher later this week and beyond, with dry conditions in place for much of this week.

Today’s high will be near 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Society in Wilmington.

Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning before clouds gradually clear.

Tonight will be partially cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 47 degrees. Rain is likely after 1 a.m.

There is a chance of rain Friday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 59 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday has a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler with a high near 48 degrees along with a chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny today; Above normal temps this week
2
Sunny but dry today, most of this week
3
Sunny this afternoon but mostly clear tonight; Dry conditions remain...
4
Groundhog Day: Are sunny skies, mild temps foreshadowing an early...
5
Mostly cloudy tonight with above normal temps into next week

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top