Warm with cloudy skies gradually clearing today; Temps rise higher later this week

Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning before clouds gradually clear.

Tonight will be partially cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 38 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer with a high near 58 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 47 degrees. Rain is likely after 1 a.m.

[3:13 PM] Quiet conditions continue over our area as high pressure remains in control for the time being. However, the system currently impacting the west coast will be heading our way near the end of the work week. pic.twitter.com/fGbBdfHjxa — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 5, 2024

There is a chance of rain Friday, which otherwise will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 59 degrees.

A chance of rain continues Friday night, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday has a chance of rain before 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 37 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler with a high near 48 degrees along with a chance of rain and mostly cloudy skies.