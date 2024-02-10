Warm today with a chance of morning showers; Snow possible Monday

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Weather
By
51 minutes ago
X

Temperatures will be about 20 degrees above normal today with possible showers this morning ahead of a cold front that may bring snow for Monday.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers are likely, mainly before 11 a.m., some rumbles of thunder possible.

Colder air will begin to move into the region overnight, which will be cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.

Super Bowl Sunday will be partly sunny but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around freezing.

There is a chance of snow before 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a chance of rain and snow. It will be partly sunny with a high near 46 degrees.

A chance of rain and snow continues Monday night before 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the mid-40s before the chance for rain and snow returns Wednesday night into Thursday, the NWS said.

In Other News
1
Cloudy, warm tonight with a chance of rain overnight; Snow possible...
2
Spring-like weather today into weekend; snow possible Monday
3
Warm with cloudy skies gradually clearing today; Temps rise higher...
4
Mostly sunny today; Above normal temps this week
5
Sunny but dry today, most of this week

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top