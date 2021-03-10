Warm, windy today, tomorrow; Rain starts overnight

Today we will see warm temperatures, increasing clouds and strong winds, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington warning that some gusts as strong as 30 to 40 mph are possible.
We will start out today mostly sunny, though clouds will greatly after noon. The wind will also start out lower around dawn, then increase as the day goes on, accompanied by strong gusts.
Temperatures will be warmer than normal, with a high reaching up near 70 degrees.
We will continue to see wind after dark under mostly cloudy skies, though the NWS said strong gusts will fall away for most of the night.
Then, starting around midnight there will be a chance of rain, which will continue into Thursday. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 56 degrees.
Shortly before dawn on Thursday, the strong wind will return, again bringing gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph throughout the day.
We will continue to see a chance of rain throughout the morning, though chances will dramatically rise in the afternoon, making showers likely.
Rain will continue throughout Thursday night, though winds will fall after dark.
Temperatures will reach up to around 67 degrees on Thursday, then fall to around 47 degrees on Thursday night.
On Friday, we will continue to see a chance of rain throughout the day under cloudy skies. Rain chances will slowly dwindle throughout the day and overnight.
Temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler, with highs near 59 degrees and a low dropping closer to freezing at around 34 degrees.