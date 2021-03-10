Warm, windy today, tomorrow; Rain starts overnight

Shortly before dawn on Thursday, the strong wind will return, again bringing gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph throughout the day.

We will continue to see a chance of rain throughout the morning, though chances will dramatically rise in the afternoon, making showers likely.

Rain will continue throughout Thursday night, though winds will fall after dark.

Temperatures will reach up to around 67 degrees on Thursday, then fall to around 47 degrees on Thursday night.

On Friday, we will continue to see a chance of rain throughout the day under cloudy skies. Rain chances will slowly dwindle throughout the day and overnight.

Temperatures on Friday will be a little cooler, with highs near 59 degrees and a low dropping closer to freezing at around 34 degrees.