Warm, sunny this weekend ahead of cooler start next week

Credit: iWitness 7 user Michele Shinlever

1 hour ago
This weekend will be warm ahead of much cooler temperatures to start next week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 79 degrees.

Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with lows around 59 degrees.

Sunday will also be sunny and warm, but joined by breezy winds with gusts as high as 26 mph. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear and chilly, with lows around 47 degrees. There will still be some breezy winds just after dark but they will gradually lessen as the night goes on.

Monday will be sunny but cool, with highs around 69 degrees, the NWS said, followed by a chilly, clear night with lows around 43 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.