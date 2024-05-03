Warm, rainy today; Showers likely with storms possible this afternoon

Today will be warm and rainy, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, and showers likely with a chance of storms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

Tonight, showers will be likely for most of the night with a chance of thunderstorms, falling to just a chance of rain before dawn on Saturday. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

Saturday will be similar, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

On Saturday night, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and lows around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms except for a period during the morning.

Clouds will decrease during the day for partly sunny skies, with highs around 80 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.

