Warm, rainy today; Showers likely with storms possible this afternoon

Saturday will be similar, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

On Saturday night, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and lows around 62 degrees.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms except for a period during the morning.

Clouds will decrease during the day for partly sunny skies, with highs around 80 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees.