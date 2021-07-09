Warm, dry today ahead of rainy weekend

Today, there will be a break in the rain for a partly sunny and warm Friday, with a high around 79 degrees.
It will also be partly cloudy overnight, although there will be a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms beginning in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Lows will be around 64 degrees.
On Saturday, just before dawn clouds will increase, followed by steadily rising rain and storm chances. Showers will become likely in the afternoon, and we will see a chance of thunderstorms all day.
Both rain and storm chances will continue throughout the night.
Highs will be around 79 degrees on Saturday, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.
On Sunday, it will be breezy as the rain continues, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
The NWS predicted rain chances will finally fall after midnight as thunderstorm chances fall away entirely. There will continue to be a chance of showers through dawn Monday.
Highs on Sunday will be around 82 degrees, falling to a low around 70 degrees overnight.