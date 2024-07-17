Warm, cloudy, with chance of showers, storms today

Today will be warm and cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late this afternoon, when clouds and rain chances will drop for a mostly clear, cool night, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 84 degrees today, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 57 degrees.
Friday will be similar to Thursday, with sunny skies and highs around 81 degrees during the day, and mostly clear skies and lows around 59 degrees overnight.
