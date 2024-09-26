Warm, cloudy today; Breezy winds, chance of rain start late tonight

On Friday, rain chances and gusty winds will continue to rise, making showers likely in the afternoon along with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Highs will be around 78 degrees.

The rain will continue Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms for a few hours in the late evening.

Rain chances will drop, though not disappear, and gusty winds will fall after midnight, for a slight chance of rain and light winds through dawn on Saturday.

Lows will be around 64 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warm, with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. Highs will be around 78 degrees, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.