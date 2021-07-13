Warm, breezy with rain, storms today; Local flooding possible

On Wednesday, there will still be a chance of showers, which will decrease throughout the day, from northwest to southeast. However, the NWS said it couldn’t rule out some showers with embedded thunderstorms during the day.

The rain is expected to end by nightfall. Clouds will also decrease as the day goes on, for mostly clear skies overnight.

Highs will be around 84 degrees on Wednesday, falling to a low around 70 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, the NWS said that most of the area will stay dry, but there will still be a chance for some showers in the northwest, especially in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a high around 88 degrees.

For Thursday night, rain chances will gradually increase again, ahead of stronger rain expected on Friday. Lows will be around 72 degrees.