Unseasonably cold temps move into region; chance for snow flurries tonight

Unseasonably cold weather will move into the Miami Valley to close out the work week, with a chance for flurries tonight and freezing temperatures expected overnight Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, there is a chance for some rain showers in the morning, with most expected east of I-71.
It will be a chilly day, with temperatures only warming a few degrees from mid-morning temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s, with some chances for sun in the afternoon.
Cold weather will move into the region tonight. The cold air mass will linger into Friday night. Expect temperatures to fall below freezing both tonight, Thursday night, and Friday night. Where the growing season has begun, a Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch have been issued. pic.twitter.com/uotj7sKPRN— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 31, 2021
This evening, some areas could see a transition to a few snow flurries, according to NWS. While most precipitation is forecasted for east of I-71, some parts of west central Ohio could also see flurries.
Temperatures will continue to drop Thursday. With high temperatures ranging from the lower to upper 30s, some communities will be close to record low temperatures for Thursday’s high, according to NWS. It will also be cloudy, with another chance for some light snow.
Cold weather will continue overnight Thursday and into Friday, with low temperatures falling into lower 20s and even some upper teens. A Freeze Watch has been issued for communities along the Ohio River.
Though the sun will return Friday, it will still be chilly compared to normal April weather. High temperatures will mainly range from the low to mid 40s.
Following Friday, a warming trend is expected for the region. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the 50s and 60s on Saturday and by Monday and Tuesday temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s.