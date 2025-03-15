Tornado watch, wind advisory in effect

A wind advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties for south winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be knocked down that could result in power outages, the NWS reported.

The high for today will be near 74 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly before 10 a.m., followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. There will be some breaks in rain, but overall 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

Severe storms are possible this morning and once again this evening. Gusty winds are also expected areawide by the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible tonight. Posted by US National Weather Service Wilmington OH on Friday, March 14, 2025

Showers will continue Saturday night, with possibly a thunderstorm. The overnight low will fall to around 50 degrees, with a south wind of about 16 mph and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday will be rainy, mainly before 2 p.m., mostly cloudy and much cooler with a high near 58 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 30 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 58 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 44 degrees.

A warming trend begins Tuesday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday night with an overnight low around 55 degrees.