Today’s weather: ‘Yet another day of heat, humidity and thunderstorm activity’

Highs will be around 93 degrees, with heat index values in the upper 90s, nearing 100 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will drop after dark. Clouds will also decrease, for mostly clear skies overnight.

Low temperatures will be around 73 degrees.

Clouds will increase again on Sunday, with the NWS predicting a chance of rain and storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Storm chances are expected to drop again after dark, but shower chances will carry through the night.

Highs will be around 93 degrees, with heat index levels in the upper 90s. Temperatures will fall to around 72 degrees Sunday night.