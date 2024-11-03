Sunny skies today with warming trends possible thru midweek

High pressure extending over the region will move off to the east today with an increasing southerly flow through the early part of the week resulting in a warming trend with near record or record temperatures possible.
Today will be sunny with highs near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly overcast but cool as lows drop down to 58 degrees.
On Monday, expect partly sunny skies with highs near 75 degrees and light but varied winds. Monday night will be mostly cloudy but cool as lows fall around 62 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
The NWS said showers will start to spread into the area late Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday will be partly sunny but breezy with a slight chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 79 degrees.
There’s a 90% chance of rain showers Tuesday night with lows falling into the lower 60s.
Wednesday brings more rain showers with highs near 72 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night with a low of 50 degrees.
