Sunny, warm weather today

There will be more clouds on Wednesday night, for lows around 63 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 68 degrees.