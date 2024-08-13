Sunny, warm weather today

Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 84 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, with highs reaching up around 87 degrees.

There will be more clouds on Wednesday night, for lows around 63 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of showers during the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Overnight, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, though rain will be likely with a chance of storms in the early-morning hours on Friday. Lows will be around 68 degrees.

