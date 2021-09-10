journal-news logo
X

Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Today will be sunny and warm, mild for this time of year with a high around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Lows overnight will be around 58 degrees.

On Saturday temperatures will be a little warmer, with a high around 86 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, with some breezy winds in the afternoon.

There will be a few more clouds overnight, but skies will still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.

It will be even warmer on Sunday with a high around 92 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.

In Other News
1
Partly cloudy, pleasant today; cooler weather expected through end of...
2
Clear, cooler weather expected through end of week
3
Sunny skies today before evening showers, storms
4
Sunny, breezy mild conditions for Labor Day
5
Showers expected over Labor Day weekend but sunny, dry for holiday
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top