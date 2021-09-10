Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend

Today will be sunny and warm, mild for this time of year with a high around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Lows overnight will be around 58 degrees.
On Saturday temperatures will be a little warmer, with a high around 86 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, with some breezy winds in the afternoon.
There will be a few more clouds overnight, but skies will still be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.
It will be even warmer on Sunday with a high around 92 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.