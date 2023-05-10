Sunny, warm today, tomorrow ahead of rainy end of week

Today will be sunny and warm, with a high around 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a few more clouds overnight, but it will still be mostly clear with lows around 51 degrees.
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs around 82 degrees.
Overnight, though, clouds will increase, for a chance of rain starting around 5 am and a slight chance of storms beginning right shortly before dawn. Lows will be around 61 degrees.
Friday will be rainy, with a chance of showers around dawn that will be likely starting mid-morning.
There will be rain and a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.
Friday night will also be rainy, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until after midnight, when there will be just a chance of rain until morning.
It will be warm on Friday, with a high around 79 degrees, and lows around 65 degrees.
