Sunny, warm today; Chance of rain over weekend

Cox Arboretum Metro Park is full of fall colors, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

1 hour ago
Today will be sunny and warm, with highs around 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 51 degrees.

There will be more clouds on Saturday and temperatures will be warmer, with highs around 79 degrees.

After sunset, there will be a slight chance of showers, rising a little after midnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 59 degrees.

The overnight chance of showers and storms will linger Sunday morning, trailing off by early afternoon. It will be breezy, with gusty winds in the afternoon reaching as high as 28 mph. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

On Sunday night, there will still be some breezy winds, but otherwise it will be mostly clear with lows around 46 degrees.

