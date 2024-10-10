Sunny, warm through end of work week; Chance of rain over weekend

Credit: Jim Noelker

56 minutes ago
There will be sunny skies and warm temperatures before more clouds and a chance of rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny with highs around 72 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 41 degrees.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs reaching up around 76 degrees under sunny skies. Friday night will be clear and cool, with lows around 52 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be some more clouds, with highs reaching up around 78 degrees, then overnight it will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers, slight chance of thunderstorms and a low of around 56 degrees.

