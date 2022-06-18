Sunny, warm this weekend; Oppressive heat to during week

It will be sunny and warm today, with a high near 78 degrees. There will be a few clouds overnight, but it will still be mostly clear as temperatures drop to around 52 degrees.

On Sunday, which is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day this year, highs will be up around 80 degrees. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon and evening, but again it will be mostly clear overnight, with lows around 58 degrees.