Sunny, warm this week with highs near 70

This week will largely be sunny and warm, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, with highs near 70 degrees predicted each day.
Today will be sunny, breezy and warm, with highs around 70 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows around 42 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 68 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 48 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 69 degrees and a slight chance of afternoon showers. Overnight it will be partly cloudy with lows around 49 degrees.
