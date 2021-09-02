Sunny, warm days, cool nights expected through end of the week

Today will be sunny and warm, with light winds and a high around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight there will be a few clouds, and temperatures will fall to a chilly low of around 53 degrees.
Friday will be a mostly sunny, with highs around 78 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight, and lows will be around 58 degrees.
Saturday will start partly cloudy, with clouds gradually rising throughout the day for mostly cloudy skies by nightfall.
There will be a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon, continuing through the night.
Highs on Saturday will be around 78 degrees. Lows will be around 63 degrees.