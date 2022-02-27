Sunny, slightly gusty winds expected today

Skies will be mostly sunny today with a cold front moving in, the National Weather Service said.
Today involves no overcast and expected sunny skies with a high of 44 degrees. Gustier winds are expected as the day go on.
Tonight is mostly clear and bright with a low of 23 degrees. Breezy winds will head north after midnight.
As February ends, Monday brings more brightness, sunnier skies and warmer temperatures compared to recent days. The high will be 44 degrees with a light and varied breeze.
Monday night will be partly cloudy and calm winds with a low of 31 degrees.
Tuesday is mostly sunny with a gradual warm-up. The high will be 52 degrees.
The night involves increasing clouds coming in and slightly chiller temperatures with a low of 34 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 54.
