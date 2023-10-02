Sunny skies today with warm and dry conditions for most of the week

Weather
By
35 minutes ago
X

High pressure will keep warm and dry conditions across the region into midweek with a cold front expected to approach the area Thursday and move in through Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

Much cooler air will then spread in for the end of the week, NWS continued. Sunny skies will occur today with a high of 85 degrees, followed by a clear overnight with a low of 60 degrees.

Sunshine reigns brightly on Tuesday with warm temperatures galore. Highs will be near 86 degrees, while the lows will fall around 61 degrees Tuesday night. Otherwise, expect a mostly clear overnight.

A mostly sunny day is set to appear Wednesday with a high of 86 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s, followed by a mostly cloudy Thursday night with a chance of rain showers after 8 p.m. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are set to return Friday into the weekend.

In Other News
1
Sunny but warm today, tomorrow
2
Mostly sunny but warm today
3
Partly sunny, warm today; Dry and pleasant this weekend
4
Chance of showers, storms today; funnel clouds reported but no...
5
Rainy today; Thunderstorms, hail expected this afternoon

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top