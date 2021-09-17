journal-news logo
X

Sunny skies prevail with afternoon showers possible

Transplant fall-blooming mums in the spring. CONTRIBUTED/PAMELA BENNETT
Caption
Transplant fall-blooming mums in the spring. CONTRIBUTED/PAMELA BENNETT

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

It will be sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The high temperature will be near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with an overnight low around 66 degrees.

It will be mostly sunny for Saturday with a high near 86 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 86 again. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. and an overnight low temperature around 67 degrees.

Showers are likely Monday, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 81 degrees.

In Other News
1
Patchy fog this morning; Partly cloudy, warm through end of week
2
Rain moves out, sunshine ahead for rest of week
3
Showers, thunderstorms move in tonight; isolated strong storm possible
4
Summer-like temperatures today; chance for rain returns Tuesday
5
Sunny, dry and warm weather continues
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top