Sunny skies prevail with afternoon showers possible

Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 86 again. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. and an overnight low temperature around 67 degrees.

Showers are likely Monday, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and cooler with a high near 81 degrees.