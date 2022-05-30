journal-news logo
Sunny skies and warmth on Memorial Day

Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, present the colors during a Memorial Day ceremony in Fairborn, Ohio, May 31, 2021. Established in 1971, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday meant to allow people to honor the men and women who have died while on duty with the U.S. Military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair

14 minutes ago

Warm weather and sunny skies are expected throughout the week with a chance of rain showers beginning Wednesday.

Today is sunny with a high of 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will involve mostly clear conditions with temperatures dropping low around 68 degrees.

Sunny skies and windy gusts are set to accompany Tuesday’s high temperatures of 91 degrees. Wind gusts may range as high as 20 mph.

Overnight brings calmer winds and temperatures dropping down to 68 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear.

A slight chance of rain showers may occur Wednesday with precipitation and thunderstorms likely occurring after 2 p.m.

Additional showers and thunderstorms may happen overnight. Overall, conditions will be mostly overcast. The lows will fall around 61 degrees.

Thursday will likely be partly sunny with a perchance of showers. The highs will be in the upper 70′s.

Partly cloudy occurs overnight with temperatures falling around mid-50′s.

Friday sees sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

