Sunny, mild today with highs in mid-70s

Weather
By
50 minutes ago
Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and cool, with lows around 51 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 81 degrees during the day and lows around 55 degrees overnight.

Friday will also be sunny, with temperatures climbing a little more to highs around 87 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with lows around 62 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

