Sunny, mild, breezy today; Mostly sunny, chilly for St. Patrick’s Day

Today will be sunny, mild and breezy, with gusts as high as 28 mph and highs around 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of showers that will trail off after midnight. Clouds will decrease again in the early-morning hours as temperatures fall to around 37 degrees.

St. Patrick’s Day will be mostly sunny and chilly, with highs around 49 degrees and light winds.

It will be partly cloudy and cold overnight, as temperatures drop below freezing to around 28 degrees.

Monday will begin with a slight chance of snow showers that will mix with a chance of rain in the afternoon. It will also be breezy with increasing clouds and gusts as high as 29 mph.

Clouds will dip on Monday night, and temperature will drop down below freezing again to a low around 25 degrees.

