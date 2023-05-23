X

Sunny, hot today with highs in mid-80s

Today will be sunny and hot, with highs around 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight it will be mostly clear with a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be similar during the day, with sunny skies and a high around 84 degrees.

Winds will gradually increase during the day for breezy conditions during the evening and overnight.

It will be mostly clear Wednesday night with a low around 47 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny, breezy and much cooler, with highs only reaching around 70 degrees.

Winds will decrease a little overnight as temperatures fall to around 46 degrees.

