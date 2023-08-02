Sunny, hot today with chance of rain tomorrow

Today will be sunny and hot ahead of a chance of rain returning tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 87 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds overnight with lows around 65 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny, with a slight chance of showers in the morning and a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chances will dip, but not go away in the evening, with a lingering slight chance of showers throughout the night and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening and the early-morning hours.

Highs on Thursday will be around 83 degrees and lows will be around 68 degrees.

On Friday, there will be slight chance of showers in the morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms around noon. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies overnight.

High temperatures will be around 87 degrees, falling to a low around 65 degrees.