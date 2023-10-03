Sunny, hot today; Rain, cooler temperatures expected late this week

Today will be sunny and hot with highs around 88 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Looking for fall weather? Change is coming, but you'll have to wait until the end of the week. Sunny skies and high pressure provide hot conditions through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Iipko1zvzh — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 2, 2023

Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday, for mostly cloudy skies in the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will be around the same as today, with highs on Wednesday reaching around 87 degrees and lows falling to around 65 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain throughout the day, with showers likely around nightfall. The rain is expected to continue through the night.

Highs on Thursday will be around 79 degrees, and lows will be around 61 degrees.