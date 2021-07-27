Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today due to anticipated high levels of air pollution, issued by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.
Children, seniors and people with respiratory diseases should limit prolonged or heavy exertion, and others should take more breaks and perform less strenuous tasks, the agencies said.
People in the area are asked to help reduce the amount of air pollution by avoiding or limiting driving, avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment and refueling vehicles after 8 p.m.
Today will be sunny and hot, with a high around 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will also be clear overnight, with lows around 68 degrees.
Wednesday will also be hot, but increased humidity will bring a few more clouds and a slightly higher heat index. Highs will be around 91 degrees, with a heat index in the mid-90s.
Wednesday night clouds will continue to increase, with a low temperature around 71 degrees.
Thursday, the NWS predicted there will be showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches the area from the north. A few of the storms could be strong to severe and could bring some stronger wind.
The NWS predicted rain and storm chances will fall overnight, trailing off throughout the early-morning hours.
Highs on Thursday will be around 90 degrees, falling to a low around 67 degrees overnight.