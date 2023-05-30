X

Sunny, hot this week with highs reaching around 90 degrees

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
23 minutes ago

This week will be broadly sunny and hot, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will begin sunny, but there will be a few more clouds in the afternoon as highs climb to around 87 degrees.

Overnight skies will clear again as lows fall to around 64 degrees.

Wednesday will see largely clear skies during the day and overnight.

Highs will be around 88 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a few clouds, though it will still be sunny as highs rise to around 90 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.

In Other News
1
Hot for Memorial Day; Sunny, summer-like temperatures this week
2
Highs return to mid-70s over next few days, warmer for Memorial Day
3
Cold front brings temperature drop heading into Memorial Day weekend
4
Mostly sunny, hot today; Cooler, breezy Thursday
5
Sunny, warm today with highs in low 80s; Temps cool to end week

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top