Sunny, hot this week with highs reaching around 90 degrees

This week will be broadly sunny and hot, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will begin sunny, but there will be a few more clouds in the afternoon as highs climb to around 87 degrees.
Overnight skies will clear again as lows fall to around 64 degrees.
Wednesday will see largely clear skies during the day and overnight.
Highs will be around 88 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees overnight.
On Thursday, there will be a few clouds, though it will still be sunny as highs rise to around 90 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low around 64 degrees.
