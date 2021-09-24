Sunny, cool today; Weak cold front to bring rain Saturday morning

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high around 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, clouds will gradually build up, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Saturday. There will also be a chance of rain, starting in the early-morning hours and continuing through the morning tomorrow as weak cold front moves through.
Lows tonight will be around 54 degrees.
Tomorrow, there will be a chance of rain during the morning, which will quickly fall away in the afternoon as the front moves out of the area. At the same time, the clouds will break and decrease throughout the afternoon, making skies mostly clear around dark.
Skies will remain mostly clear Saturday night.
Highs on Saturday will be around 71 degrees, and lows will be around 48 degrees.
On Sunday, the NWS predicted mostly sunny skies again with highs around 73 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 53 degrees.