Sunny, cool today; Dry weather through end of work week

Today will be sunny and cool, with a high of around 43 degrees as a part of an extended period of dry weather continuing through the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, conditions will be mostly the same, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling to just below freezing at about 29 degrees.
For Wednesday, it will be slightly warmer but breezy, with highs around 55 degrees under still-clear skies.
Wednesday night we will start to see some clouds as temperatures fall again to around freezing with a low near 31 degrees.
After dawn on Thursday, though, the clouds will clear again for sunny skies in the afternoon. Skies will stay clear Thursday night.
Highs on Thursday will be around 47 degrees, falling to around 25 degrees overnight.