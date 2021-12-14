journal-news logo
Sunny, cool today; Chance of showers to begin overnight

Weather
By Daniel Susco
19 minutes ago

It will be sunny and cool today, with a high around 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, clouds will quickly build up after dark, leading up to a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows will be around 44 degrees.

The overnight chance of rain will continue Wednesday before falling away around noon. It will be breezy and mild, with highs around 60 degrees, as clouds gradually decrease.

Wednesday night, clouds will gradually increase again and winds will pick up, with gusts as high as 25 mph especially after midnight.

There will be a slight chance of rain after midnight as well, which will gradually rise, making showers likely a little before dawn on Thursday.

Temperatures won’t fall much tonight, with lows only around 54 degrees.

Thursday will be rainy, with showers predicted throughout the day.

It will also be windy, with stronger gusts continuing from overnight through the evening. Clouds will gradually decrease for partly sunny skies in the evening.

Highs will again be mild, reaching up around 61 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to mostly fall away soon after dark, with clouds continuing to decrease to mostly clear skies before midnight. However, in the early-morning hours the NWS predicted clouds will start to build up again.

Temperatures will fall down to around freezing Thursday night, with lows near 30 degrees, leading to a chance of snow beginning shortly before dawn on Friday.

