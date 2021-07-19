Sunny, clear weather expected today and tomorrow, some rain possible Wednesday

This week will begin with clear, sunny weather, though we may see some showers and storms on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Today the skies will be sunny with temperatures reaching around 85 degrees. The area may see some calm wind during the day and evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 65 degrees, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, the sunny skies and light wind will continue, with high temperatures around 86 degrees, the NWS said. The skies overnight will be clear and temperatures may drop to about 65 degrees.
On Wednesday, we may see some showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach around 83 degrees and the NWS said temperatures could drop as low as 64 degrees overnight. In the evening, the skies will be cloudy.