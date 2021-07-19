journal-news logo
X

Sunny, clear weather expected today and tomorrow, some rain possible Wednesday

iWitness7 user "Anonymous" shares a photo of blue skies and bright sunshine in Harrison Township on Saturday, August 16, 2014.
iWitness7 user "Anonymous" shares a photo of blue skies and bright sunshine in Harrison Township on Saturday, August 16, 2014.

Credit: iWitness 7 user

Credit: iWitness 7 user

Weather | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

This week will begin with clear, sunny weather, though we may see some showers and storms on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.

Today the skies will be sunny with temperatures reaching around 85 degrees. The area may see some calm wind during the day and evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 65 degrees, the NWS said.

Tomorrow, the sunny skies and light wind will continue, with high temperatures around 86 degrees, the NWS said. The skies overnight will be clear and temperatures may drop to about 65 degrees.

On Wednesday, we may see some showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach around 83 degrees and the NWS said temperatures could drop as low as 64 degrees overnight. In the evening, the skies will be cloudy.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top