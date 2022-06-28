Sunny, clear today; Air Quality Alert for Butler, Warren counties

It will be sunny with a high near 86 degrees Wednesday. Skies stay clear Wednesday night, which will have an overnight low around 63 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to push into the 90s for Thursday, with will be sunny with a high near 92 degrees. Clear skies remain Thursday night, which will have an overnight low around 69 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday night, will be mostly cloudy with an overnight chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms and low temperatures around 69 degrees.

Showers are possible for the Fourth of July weekend, especially Saturday. However, Independence Day on Monday ix expected to be dry with clear skies.