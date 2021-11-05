Sunny, chilly today with patchy fog; Temperatures to creep upward over weekend

There will be patchy fog this morning, particularly in river valleys, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will be sunny and temperatures will be chilly during the day, with a high around 51 degrees.
Overnight temperatures will dip below freezing, with lows around 30 degrees.
It will still be sunny on Saturday, but temperatures will rise to more seasonal highs near 57 degrees.
There will be a few clouds overnight, but they are expected to clear again by dawn on Sunday. Lows will be a little higher than today at around 36 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to creep upward on Sunday, with highs around 63 degrees under sunny skies.
On Sunday night, there will be a few clouds, though it will still be mostly clear. Lows will be around 43 degrees.
