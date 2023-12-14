Sunny, chilly today; Freezing temperatures overnight

Today will be sunny and chilly, with highs around 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight, temperatures will drop below freezing to around 25 degrees.
On Friday, it will sunny and a little warmer, with highs reaching around 53 degrees.
Starting in the afternoon clouds will gradually increase, for mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will dip a little below freezing to around 30 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny and cool, with highs around 52 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain starting in the evening and continuing through the night. Lows will be around 38 degrees.
In Other News
1
Cold with clearing skies today; Warmer temperatures expected to close...
2
Sunny, chilly with light winds today
3
Cloudy skies gradually clear today, mild temps rest of week
4
Cloudy with highs in upper 30s today; Dry weather with moderate temps...
5
Scattered showers pick up in the afternoon, briefly changing to snow...
About the Author