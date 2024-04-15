Sunny but warm today, increasing clouds tonight

Tuesday brings a 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms but otherwise will be mostly overcast. Highs will be near 76 degrees. Tuesday night will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with breezy conditions and a low of 62 degrees.

On Wednesday, expect all-day rain showers and thunderstorms, followed by additional rain showers and thunderstorms overnight. Highs will be near 76 degrees, while lows will fall around 53 degrees.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a brief chance of showers after 2 pm. The high will be near 71 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 49 degrees. Rain showers are possible Thursday night as well.