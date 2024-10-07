Sunny but mild today, clear skies overnight

Near normal, to slightly below normal, temperatures are on tap through the week with bountiful sunshine.

Skies will be sunny today with highs near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but cool as lows dip to 43 degrees.

Tuesday brings sunny skies and moderate temperatures with highs near 72 degrees, followed by a clear overnight as lows fall around 44 degrees.

More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

Clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday’s overnights.

