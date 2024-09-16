Sunny but hot today, mostly clear skies tonight

Today will be sunny but hot with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear but cool as lows fall around 57 degrees.
Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. The low will fall around 62 degrees.
On Wednesday, expect partly sunny skies and highs around 82 degrees. The overnight for Wednesday will be partly overcast but cool as lows drop down into the lower 60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 84 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy but cool and dry. Lows will fall around 63 degrees overnight.
Sunny skies and warm to hot temperatures continue from Friday into the weekend.
