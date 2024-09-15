Sunny but hot today, cooler tonight with clear skies

Weather
By
50 minutes ago
X

Persistent high pressure will keep dry and warm conditions across the region from the weekend into next week.

Today will be sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be clear but dry as lows fall to 59 degrees.

Sunny skies continue into Monday with highs around 89 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs rising to nearly 90 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly overcast with temperatures falling down into the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies beckon on Wednesday, bringing hot conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s.

The overnight for Wednesday will be partly cloudy but cooler as lows fall around 63 degrees.

In Other News
1
Hot, mostly sunny weather expected through weekend
2
Hot, dry weather through weekend
3
Hot with increasing clouds today
4
Sunny, hot today; Air Quality Alert in effect for Butler, Warren...
5
Sunny, warm today with highs in mid-80s

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.